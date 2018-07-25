BusinessNation & World Politics EU Commission President Juncker says US, EU agree to hold off on further tariffs as part of trade talks Originally published July 25, 2018 at 1:34 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — EU Commission President Juncker says US, EU agree to hold off on further tariffs as part of trade talks. The Associated Press Next StoryHopes rise again for a drug to slow Alzheimer’s disease Previous StoryTrump says the US and EU have agreed to work to resolve US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports