EU chief Juncker says US tariffs decision leaves the bloc with "no choice" but to impose counter-measures
Originally published May 31, 2018 at 7:14 am Updated May 31, 2018 at 7:16 am
By The Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — EU chief Juncker says US tariffs decision leaves the bloc with "no choice" but to impose counter-measures.