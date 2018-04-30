LONDON (AP) — The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator has urged faster action on the fraught problem of the Irish border, saying there should be agreement by June on a way to keep it open.

The Northern Ireland-Ireland border will be the U.K.’s only land frontier with the EU after Brexit. Britain and the bloc agree there must be no customs posts or other infrastructure along the 310-mile (500 kilometer) border.

But Britain also says it will leave the EU’s tariff-free customs union. Officials from the two sides are trying to find a way to reconcile the two positions.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier said Monday that “we need to agree rapidly by June on the scope of all-island customs and regulations, the safety and controls that we need to respect the single market.”