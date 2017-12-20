BusinessNation & WorldNation & World Politics EU Brexit negotiator says key EU principles must apply during transition period for Britain Originally published December 20, 2017 at 2:51 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press BRUSSELS (AP) — EU Brexit negotiator says key EU principles must apply during transition period for Britain . The Associated Press Next StoryEU Brexit negotiator says the ‘logical end’ of British transition period must be Dec 31, 2020 Previous StoryChinese leaders promise more imports, less financial risk