The European Union on Tuesday reached an agreement that will require all new smartphones, tablets and laptops to use a common charger by 2026.

The policy is an attempt to address the well-known consumer frustration of having a drawer full of chargers — some for Apple devices, others for portable speakers or hand-held gaming systems. It represented an unusual level of involvement by a government regulator in product design decisions.

Policymakers said the move would cut down on electronic waste. But the new law had been opposed by companies including Apple, which said the law would prevent new charging technologies from developing. Under the law, a European standards body would be in charge of considering future charger designs for all devices.

By 2024, all new mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, handheld video game devices, headphones, portable speakers, keyboards, mice, earbuds and other portable devices will need USB-C charging ports, the European Commission announced. By 2026, the law will apply to laptops.

Companies will also be required to sell devices without a charger to reduce the number of chargers in circulation. The European Commission, the executive body of the 27-nation bloc, said that discarded and unused chargers produced 11,000 tons of waste each year.

“A common charger is common sense for the many electronic devices in our daily lives,” Thierry Breton, the European commissioner who helped negotiate the deal, said in a statement.