Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued an executive order March 23 directing all residents immediately to heed current state public health directives to stay home, except as needed to maintain continuity of operation of essential critical infrastructure sectors and additional sectors as the state public health officer may designate as critical to protect health and well-being of all Washingtonians.

The governor has designated the following list of “Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers” to help state, local, tribal, and industry partners as they work to protect communities, while ensuring continuity of functions critical to public health and safety, as well as economic and national security.

HEALTH CARE / PUBLIC HEALTH

The Healthcare and Public Health (HPH) Sector is large, diverse, and open, spanning both the public and private sectors. It includes publicly accessible healthcare facilities, research centers, suppliers, manufacturers, and other physical assets and vast, complex public-private information technology systems required for care delivery and to support the rapid, secure transmission and storage of large amounts of HPH data.

Essential workforce

Workers providing COVID-19 testing and workers that perform critical clinical research and development needed for COVID-19 response.

Health care providers and caregivers (e.g., physicians, dentists, psychologists, mid-level practitioners, nurses and assistants, infection control and quality assurance personnel, pharmacists, physical and occupational therapists and assistants, midwives and doulas attending facility-based or home-based births, alternative healthcare providers, social workers, speech pathologists and diagnostic and therapeutic technicians and technologists).

Hospital and laboratory personnel (including accounting, administrative, admitting and discharge, engineering, epidemiological, source plasma and blood donation, food service, housekeeping, medical records, information technology and operational technology, nutritionists, sanitarians, respiratory therapists, etc.).

Workers in other medical facilities (including ambulatory health and surgical, blood banks, clinics, community mental health, comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation, end stage renal disease, health departments, home health care, hospices, hospitals, long-term care, organ pharmacies, procurement organizations, psychiatric, Residential, Rural Health Clinics and Federally Qualified Health Centers, biotechnology therapies, consumer health products, cannabis retailers).

Manufacturers, technicians, logistics and warehouse operators, and distributors of medical equipment, medical devices, diagnostics, personal protective equipment (PPE), medical gases, pharmaceuticals, blood and blood products, vaccines, testing materials, laboratory supplies, cleaning, sanitizing, disinfecting or sterilization supplies, and tissue and paper towel products.

Public health / community health workers, including those who compile, model, analyze and communicate public health information.

Behavioral health workers (including mental and substance use disorder) responsible for coordination, outreach, engagement, and treatment to individuals in need of mental health and/or substance use disorder services.

Blood and plasma donors and the employees of the organizations that operate and manage related activities.

Workers that manage health plans, billing, and health information, who cannot practically work remotely.

Workers who conduct community-based public health functions, conducting epidemiologic surveillance, compiling, analyzing and communicating public health information, who cannot practically work remotely.

Workers who provide support to vulnerable populations to ensure their health and well-being including family care providers

Workers performing cybersecurity functions at healthcare and public health facilities, who cannot practically work remotely.

Workers conducting research critical to COVID-19 response.

Workers performing security, incident management, and emergency operations functions at or on behalf of healthcare entities including healthcare coalitions, who cannot practically work remotely.

Workers who support food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals, such as those residing in shelters.

Pharmacy employees necessary for filling prescriptions.

Workers performing mortuary services, including funeral homes, crematoriums, and cemetery workers.

Workers who coordinate with other organizations to ensure the proper recovery, handling, identification, transportation, tracking, storage, and disposal of human remains and personal effects; certify cause of death; and facilitate access to behavioral health services to the family members, responders, and survivors of an incident.

Workers supporting veterinary hospitals and clinics

EMERGENCY SERVICES SECTOR

The Emergency Services Sector (ESS) is a community of highly skilled, trained personnel, along with the physical and cyber resources, that provide a wide range of prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery services during both day-to-day operations and incident response. The ESS includes geographically distributed facilities and equipment in both paid and volunteer capacities organized primarily at the federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial levels of government, such as city police departments and fire stations, county sheriff’s offices, Department of Defense police and fire departments, and town public works departments. The ESS also includes private sector resources, such as industrial fire departments, private security organizations, and private emergency medical services providers.

Advertising

Essential workforce: Law enforcement, public safety and first responders

Including front line and management, personnel include emergency management, law enforcement, Emergency Management Systems, fire, and corrections, search and rescue, tactical teams including maritime, aviation, and canine units.

Military personnel, including National Guard personnel and Coast Guard personnel

Emergency Medical Technicians

Public Safety Answering Points and 911 call center employees

Fusion Center employees

Fire Mitigation Activities

Hazardous material responders and hazardous devices teams, from government and the private sector.

Workers – including contracted vendors — who maintain digital systems infrastructure supporting law enforcement and emergency service operations.

Private security, private fire departments, and private emergency medical services personnel.

Protective services workers responsible for mission critical functions in state institutions, programs, and community facilities, including homeless shelters.

Essential Workforce: Public works

Workers who support the operation, inspection, and maintenance of essential dams, locks and levees

Workers who support the operation, inspection, and maintenance of essential public works facilities and operations, including bridges, water and sewer main breaks, fleet maintenance personnel, construction of critical or strategic infrastructure, traffic signal maintenance, emergency location services for buried utilities, maintenance of digital systems infrastructure supporting public works operations, and other emergent issues

Workers such as plumbers, electricians, exterminators, and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences.

Support, such as road and line clearing, to ensure the availability of needed facilities, transportation, energy and communications. Support to ensure the effective removal, storage, and disposal of residential and commercial solid waste and hazardous waste.

FOOD AND AGRICULTURE

The Food and Agricultural (FA) Sector is composed of complex production, processing, and delivery systems and has the capacity to feed people and animals both within and beyond the boundaries of the United States. Beyond domestic food production, the FA Sector also imports many ingredients and finished products, leading to a complex web of growers, processors, suppliers, transporters, distributors, and consumers. This sector is critical to maintaining and securing our food supply.

Essential workforce

Workers supporting groceries, pharmacies, and other retail that sells food and beverage products, including but not limited to grocery stores, corner stores and convenience stores, including liquor stores that sell food, farmers’ markets, food banks, farm and produce stands, supermarkets, similar food retail establishments, big-box stores that sell groceries and essentials.

Restaurant carryout and quick-serve food operations – including food preparation, carryout and delivery food employees

Food manufacturer employees and their supplier employees, to include those employed in food processing (packers, meat processing, cheese plants, milk plants, produce, etc.) facilities; livestock, poultry, seafood slaughter facilities; pet and animal feed processing facilities; human food facilities producing by-products for animal food; beverage production facilities; shellfish facilities including hatcheries and nurseries and growing areas; brewery and wine-making facilities; coffee production facilities; artisan food production; and the production of food packaging

Farm workers to include those employed in animal food, feed, and ingredient production, packaging, and distribution; manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of veterinary drugs; truck delivery and transport; farm and fishery labor needed to produce our food supply domestically

Farm workers and support service workers to include those who field crops; commodity inspection; fuel ethanol facilities; storage facilities; and other agricultural inputs

Employees and firms supporting food, feed, and beverage distribution (including curbside distribution and deliveries), including warehouse workers, vendor-managed inventory controllers, blockchain managers, distribution

Workers supporting the sanitation of all food manufacturing processes and operations from wholesale to retail

Company cafeterias: in-plant cafeterias used to feed employees

Workers in food-testing labs in private industries and in institutions of higher education

Workers essential for assistance programs and government payments

Workers supporting cannabis retail and dietary supplement retail

Employees of companies engaged in the production of chemicals, medicines, vaccines, and other substances used by the food and agriculture industry, including pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, minerals, enrichments, and other agricultural production aids

Animal agriculture workers to include those employed in veterinary health; manufacturing and distribution of animal medical materials, animal vaccines, animal drugs, feed ingredients, feed, and bedding, etc.; transportation of live animals, animal medical materials; transportation of deceased animals for disposal; raising of animals for food; animal production operations; slaughter and packing plants and associated regulatory and government workforce

Workers who support the manufacture and distribution of forest products, including, but not limited to timber, paper, and other wood products

Employees engaged in the manufacture and maintenance of equipment and other infrastructure necessary to agricultural production and distribution

ENERGY

The Energy sector consists of widely diverse and geographically dispersed critical assets and systems that are often interdependent of one another. This critical infrastructure is divided into three interrelated segments or subsectors — electricity, oil, and natural gas — to include the production, refining, storage, and distribution of oil, gas, and electric power, except for hydroelectric and commercial nuclear power facilities and pipelines. The energy sector supplies fuels to the transportation industry, electricity to households and businesses, and other sources of energy that are integral to growth and production across the nation. In turn, it depends on the nation’s transportation, information technology, communications, finance, water, and government infrastructures.

Essential Workforce: Electricity industry

Workers who maintain, ensure, or restore the generation, transmission, and distribution of electric power, including call centers, utility workers, reliability engineers and fleet maintenance technicians

Workers needed for hydroelectric, biofuels, biogas, geothermal energy, wind, biomass, solar and coal energy generation.

Workers who maintain emergency management, risk management, safety and security, and business continuity at all energy generation, transmission, distribution, delivery, production, processing or refining facilities that provide critical community services to Washington state.

Workers needed for safe and secure operations at nuclear generation

Workers at generation, transmission, and electric blackstart facilities

Workers at Reliability coordinator (RC), balancing authorities (BA), and primary and backup control centers (CC), including but not limited to independent system operators, regional transmission organizations, and balancing authorities

Mutual assistance personnel

IT and OT technology staff – for Energy Management System and Supervisory Control and Data

Acquisition (SCADA) systems, and utility data centers; cybersecurity engineers; cybersecurity risk management

Vegetation management crews and traffic control workers

Environmental remediation/monitoring technicians

Instrumentation, protection, and control technicians

Essential Workforce – Petroleum workers:

Petroleum product storage, pipeline, marine transport, terminals, rail transport, road transport

Crude oil storage facilities, pipeline, and marine transport

Petroleum refinery facilities

Petroleum security operations center employees and workers who support emergency response services

Petroleum operations control rooms/centers

Petroleum drilling, extraction, production, processing, refining, terminal operations,transporting, and retail for use as end-use fuels or feedstocks for chemical manufacturing

Onshore and offshore operations for maintenance and emergency response

Retail fuel centers such as gas stations and truck stops, and the distribution systems that support them.

Essential Workforce – Natural and propane gas workers:

Natural gas transmission and distribution pipelines, including compressor stations

Underground storage of natural gas

Natural gas processing plants, and those that deal with natural gas liquids

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities

Natural gas security operations center, natural gas operations dispatch and control rooms/centers natural gas emergency response and customer emergencies, including natural gas leak calls

Drilling, production, processing, refining, and transporting natural gas for use as end-use fuels, feedstocks for chemical manufacturing, or use in electricity generation

Propane gas dispatch and control rooms and emergency response and customer emergencies, including propane leak calls

Propane gas service maintenance and restoration, including call centers

Processing, refining, and transporting natural liquids, including propane gas, for use as end-use fuels or feedstocks for chemical manufacturing

Propane gas storage, transmission, and distribution centers

WATER AND WASTEWATER

The Water and wastewater sector is a complex sector composed of drinking water and wastewater infrastructure of varying sizes and ownership types. Multiple governing authorities pertaining to the water and wastewater sector provide for public health, environmental protection, and security measures, among others.

Essential Workforce

Employees needed to operate and maintain drinking water and wastewater/drainage infrastructure, including:

Operational staff at water authorities

Operational staff at community water systems

Operational staff at wastewater treatment facilities

Workers repairing water and wastewater conveyances and performing required sampling or monitoring

Operational staff for water distribution and testing

Operational staff at wastewater collection facilities

Operational staff and technical support for SCADA Control systems

Chemical disinfectant suppliers for wastewater and personnel protection

Workers that maintain digital systems infrastructure supporting water and wastewater operations

TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS

The Transportation Systems Sector consists of seven key subsectors, or modes:

Aviation includes aircraft, air traffic control systems, and airports, heliports, and landing strips. Commercial aviation services at civil and joint-use military airports, heliports, and sea plane bases. In addition, the aviation mode includes commercial and recreational aircraft (manned and unmanned) and a wide-variety of support services, such as aircraft repair stations, fueling facilities, navigation aids, and flight schools.

Highway and motor carrier encompasses roadway, bridges, and tunnels. Vehicles include trucks, including those carrying hazardous materials; other commercial vehicles, including commercial motorcoaches and school buses; vehicle and driver licensing systems; taxis, transportation services including Transportation Network Companies, and delivery services including Delivery Network Companies; traffic management systems; AND cyber systems used for operational management.

Maritime Transportation System consists of ferries, coastline, ports, pilotage, waterways, and intermodal landside connections that allow the various modes of transportation to move people and goods to, from, and on the water.

Mass Transit and Passenger Rail includes terminals, operational systems, and supporting infrastructure for passenger services by transit buses, trolleybuses, monorail, heavy rail—also known as subways or metros—light rail, passenger rail, and vanpool/rideshare.

Pipeline Systems consist of pipelines carrying natural gas hazardous liquids, as well as various chemicals. Above-ground assets, such as compressor stations and pumping stations, are also included.

Freight rail consists of major carriers, smaller railroads, active railroad, freight cars, and locomotives.

Postal and shipping includes large integrated carriers, regional and local courier services, mail services, mail management firms, and chartered and delivery services.

Essential workforce

Employees supporting or enabling transportation functions, including dispatchers, maintenance and repair technicians, warehouse workers, truck stop and rest area workers, workers engaged in snow removal and avalanche control for state highways, and workers that maintain and inspect infrastructure (including those that require cross-border travel)

Employees of firms providing services that enable logistics operations, including cooling, storing, packaging, and distributing products for wholesale or retail sale or use.

Mass transit workers

Ferry workers

Taxis, transportation services including Transportation Network Companies, and delivery services including delivery network companies

Workers responsible for operating dispatching passenger, commuter and freight trains and maintaining rail infrastructure and equipment

Maritime transportation workers – port workers, pilots, longshoremen, mariners, equipment operators, ship and vessel operators, crane operators, and shipyard foremen/women, marina workers.

Truck drivers who haul hazardous and waste materials to support critical infrastructure, capabilities, functions, and services

Automotive, motorcycle, bicycle and motorized wheelchair/scooter repair and maintenance facilities

Manufacturers and distributors (to include service centers and related operations) of packaging materials, pallets, crates, containers, and other supplies needed to support manufacturing, packaging staging and distribution operations

Postal and shipping workers, to include private companies

Employees who repair and maintain vehicles, aircraft, rail equipment, marine vessels, and the equipment and infrastructure that enables operations that encompass movement of cargo and passengers

Air transportation employees, including air traffic controllers, ramp personnel, aviation security, and aviation management

Workers who support the maintenance and operation of cargo by air transportation, including flight crews, maintenance, airport operations, and other on- and off-airport facilities workers

COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

The communications sector provides products and services that support the efficient operation of today’s global information-based society. Communication networks enable people around the world to contact one another, access information instantly, and communicate from remote areas. This involves creating a link between a sender (including voice signals) and one or more recipients using technology (e.g., a telephone system or the Internet) to transmit information from one location to another.

Advertising

Technologies are changing at a rapid pace, increasing the number of products, services, service providers, and communication options. The national communications architecture is a complex collection of networks that are owned and operated by individual service providers. Many of this sector’s products and services are foundational or necessary for the operations and services provided by other critical infrastructure sectors. The nature of communication networks involve both physical infrastructure (buildings, switches, towers, antennas, etc.) and cyber infrastructure (routing and switching software, operational support systems, user applications, etc.), representing a holistic challenge to address the entire physical-cyber infrastructure.

The IT sector provides products and services that support the efficient operation of today’s global information-based society and are integral to the operations and services provided by other critical infrastructure Sectors. The IT sector is comprised of small and medium businesses, as well as large multinational companies. Unlike many critical infrastructure sectors composed of finite and easily identifiable physical assets, the IT sector is a functions-based sector that comprises not only physical assets but also virtual systems and networks that enable key capabilities and services in both the public and private sectors.

Essential Workforce – Communications:

Maintenance of communications infrastructure including privately owned and maintained communication systems- supported by technicians, operators, call centers, wireline and wireless providers, cable service providers, satellite operations, undersea cable landing stations, Internet Exchange Points, and manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment

Workers who support radio, television, newspapers and media service, including, but not limited to front line news reporters, studio, and technicians for newsgathering and reporting, and workers involved in the printing and distribution of newspapers.

Workers at Independent System Operators and Regional Transmission Organizations, and network operations staff, engineers and/or technicians to manage the network or operate facilities

Engineers, technicians and associated personnel responsible for infrastructure construction and restoration, including contractors for construction and engineering of fiber optic cables

Installation, maintenance and repair technicians that establish, support or repair service as needed

Central office personnel to maintain and operate central office, data centers, and other network office facilities

Customer service and support staff, including managed and professional services as well as remote providers of support to transitioning employees to set up and maintain home offices, who interface with customers to manage or support service environments and security issues, including payroll, billing, fraud, and troubleshooting

Dispatchers involved with service repair and restoration

Essential Workforce – Information Technology:

Workers who support command centers, including, but not limited to Network Operations Command Center, Broadcast Operations Control Center and Security Operations Command Center

Data center operators, including system administrators, HVAC & electrical engineers, security personnel, IT managers, data transfer solutions engineers, software and hardware engineers, and database administrators

Client service centers, field engineers, and other technicians supporting critical infrastructure, as well as manufacturers and supply chain vendors that provide hardware and software, and information technology equipment (to include microelectronics and semiconductors) for critical infrastructure

Workers responding to cyber incidents involving critical infrastructure, including medical facilities, state, local, tribal and territorial governments and federal facilities, energy and utilities, and banks and financial institutions, and other critical infrastructure categories and personnel

Workers supporting the provision of essential global, national and local infrastructure for computing services (incl. cloud computing services), business infrastructure, web-based services, and critical manufacturing

Workers supporting communications systems and information technology used by law enforcement, public safety, medical, energy and other critical industries

Support required for continuity of services, including janitorial/cleaning personnel

OTHER COMMUNITY-BASED GOVERNMENT OPERATIONS AND ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Essential Workforce

Critical government workers, including the Governor’s Office, as defined by the employer and consistent with Continuity of Operations Plans and Continuity of Government plans.

State and county workers responsible for determining eligibility for safety netbenefits

Workers responsible for facilitating return to work resources.

The courts, consistent with direction from the Washington State Chief Justice

Workers to ensure continuity of building functions

Security staff to maintain building access control and physical security measures

Elections personnel

Federal, State, and Local, Tribal, and Territorial employees who support mission essential functions and communications networks

Trade Officials (FTA negotiators; international data flow administrators)

Weather forecasters

Workers who maintain digital systems infrastructure supporting other critical government operations

Workers at operations centers necessary to maintain other essential functions

Workers who support necessary credentialing, vetting and licensing operations for transportation workers

Workers who are critical to facilitating trade in support of the national, state, and local emergency response supply chain

Workers supporting public and private child-care establishments, licensed pre-K establishments, K- 12 schools, colleges, and universities for purposes of distance learning, or the provision of school meals, or child care for the children of essential workers across all sectors and for uniquely vulnerable children.

Hotel workers.

Construction workers who support the construction, operation, inspection, and maintenance of construction sites and construction projects (including housing construction) for all essential facilities, services and projects included in this document, and for residential construction related to emergency repairs and projects that ensure structural integrity.

Workers such as plumbers, electricians, exterminators, and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of construction sites and construction projects (including those that support such projects to ensure the availability of needed facilities, transportation, energy and communications; and support to ensure the effective removal, storage, and disposal of solid waste and hazardous waste).

Commercial retail stores that supply essential sectors, including convenience stores, pet supply stores, auto supplies and repair, hardware and home improvement, garden stores and nurseries that support food cultivation and production, office supply stores that support working from home, and home appliance retailers

Workers providing care to animals in zoos, aquariums, wildlife parks, nature preserves and game farms.

Workers critical to operating rental car companies that facilitate continuity of operations for essential workforces and other essential travel

Workers who provide or determine eligibility for food, shelter, in-home supportive services, child welfare, adult protective services and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals (including family members and individuals experiencing homelessness)

Professional services, such as legal or accounting and tax preparation services, when necessary to assist in compliance with legally mandated activities and critical sector services

Artists and musicians providing services through streaming or other technology

Unions and worker advocacy organizations

Workers providing, maintaining and repairing heating, cooling and refrigeration services.

Professional employer organizations providing payroll benefits, regulatory assistance and HR services.

Laundromats and laundry services

CRITICAL MANUFACTURING

The Critical Manufacturing Sector identifies several industries to serve as the core of the sector: Primary Metals Manufacturing, Machinery Manufacturing, Electrical Equipment, Appliance, and Component Manufacturing, Transportation Equipment Manufacturing Products made by these manufacturing industries are essential to many other critical infrastructure sectors.

Essential Workforce

Workers necessary for the manufacturing of materials and products needed for medical supply chains, transportation, energy, communications, food and agriculture, chemical manufacturing, nuclear facilities, the operation of dams, water and wastewater treatment, emergency services, and the defense industrial base.

HAZARDOUS MATERIALS

Workers at nuclear facilities, workers managing medical waste, workers managing waste from pharmaceuticals and medical material production, and workers at laboratories processing test kits

Workers who support hazardous materials response and cleanup

Workers who maintain digital systems infrastructure supporting hazardous materials management operations

FINANCIAL SERVICES

The Financial Services Sector includes thousands of depository institutions, providers of investment products, insurance companies, other credit and financing organizations, and the providers of the critical financial utilities and services that support these functions. Financial institutions vary widely in size and presence, ranging from some of the world’s largest global companies with thousands of employees and many billions of dollars in assets, to community banks and credit unions with a small number of employees serving individual communities. Whether an individual savings account, financial derivatives, credit extended to a large organization, or investments made to a foreign country, these products allow customers to: Deposit funds and make payments to other parties; provide credit and liquidity to customers; invest funds for both long and short periods; transfer financial risks between customers.

Essential Workforce

Workers who are needed to process and maintain systems for processing financial transactions and services (e.g., payment, clearing, and settlement; wholesale funding; insurance services; and capital markets activities)

Workers who are needed to provide consumer access to banking and lending services, including ATMs, and to move currency and payments (e.g., armored cash carriers)

Workers who support financial operations, such as those staffing data and security operations centers

CHEMICAL

The chemical sector, composed of a complex, global supply chain, converts various raw materials into diverse products that are essential to modern life. Based on the end product produced, the sector can be divided into five main segments, each of which has distinct characteristics, growth dynamics, markets, new developments, and issues: basic chemicals; specialty chemicals; agricultural chemicals; pharmaceuticals; consumer products

Essential Workforce

Workers supporting the chemical and industrial gas supply chains, including workers at chemical manufacturing plants, workers in laboratories, workers at distribution facilities, workers who transport basic raw chemical materials to the producers of industrial and consumer goods, including hand sanitizers, food and food additives, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and paper products.

Workers supporting the safe transportation of chemicals, including those supporting tank truck cleaning facilities and workers who manufacture packaging items

Workers supporting the production of protective cleaning and medical solutions, personal protective equipment, and packaging that prevents the contamination of food, water, medicine, among other essential products

Workers supporting the operation and maintenance of facilities (particularly those with high-risk chemicals and/or sites that cannot be shut down) whose work cannot be done remotely and requires the presence of highly trained personnel to ensure safe operations, including plant contract workers who provide inspections

Workers who support the production and transportation of chlorine and alkali manufacturing, single-use plastics, and packaging that prevents the contamination or supports the continued manufacture of food, water, medicine, and other essential products, including glass container manufacturing

DEFENSE INDUSTRIAL BASE

The Defense Industrial Base Sector is the worldwide industrial complex that enables research and development, as well as design, production, delivery, and maintenance of military weapons systems, subsystems, and components or parts, to meet U.S. military requirements. The Defense Industrial Base partnership consists of Department of Defense components, Defense Industrial Base companies and their subcontractors who perform under contract to the Department of Defense, companies providing incidental materials and services to the Department of Defense, and government-owned/contractor- operated and government-owned/government-operated facilities. Defense Industrial Base companies include domestic and foreign entities, with production assets located in many countries. The sector provides products and services that are essential to mobilize, deploy, and sustain military operations.

Essential Workforce

Workers who support the essential services required to meet national security commitments to the federal government and U.S. Military. These individuals, include but are not limited to, aerospace; mechanical and software engineers, manufacturing/production workers; IT support; security staff; security personnel; intelligence support, aircraft and weapon system mechanics and maintainers

Personnel working for companies, and their subcontractors, who perform under contract to the Department of Defense providing materials and services to the Department of Defense, and government-owned/contractor-operated and government-owned/government-operated facilities

FOR MORE INFORMATION

To clarify or certify status, or to petition to be added to this list, visit the Washington State Business Re-Entry Registration website.

How is this outbreak affecting you, if at all? Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible.

Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.