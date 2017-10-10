BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held talks in Serbia as Ankara steps up efforts to increase its clout in the Balkans.
Erdogan’s talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Tuesday focused on trade and investment, but also covered political relations in the region, where many countries have historic and religious links with Turkey from centuries of Ottoman rule.
Erdogan says that the current trade exchange between the two countries of $800 million (682 million euros) “is not enough.”
He has promised more Turkish investments, including into a highway linking the Serbian and Bosnian capitals.
Erdogan will travel to the predominantly Muslim-populated southern Sandzak region of Serbia on Wednesday.