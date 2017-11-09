ATLANTA (AP) — Equifax Inc. (EFX) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $96.3 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.53 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The credit reporting company posted revenue of $834.8 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $847.3 million.

Equifax shares have declined roughly 8 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 15 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $108.95, a drop of 11 percent in the last 12 months.

