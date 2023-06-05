NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
3M Co., down $4.55 to $97.98.
The maker of office supplies, adhesives and medical products is reportedly close to settling a water pollution lawsuit in Florida.
Palo Alto Networks Inc., up $9.55 to $226.79.
The security software maker is replacing Dish Network in the S&P 500.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., down $6.27 to $91.40.
The trucking company is reportedly naming a Ford executive as its next CEO.
Circor International Inc., up $16.17 to $47.84.
Investment firm KKR is buying the maker of valves and other engineered products.
Amedisys Inc., up $12.27 to $91.74.
Optum is offering to buy the home health care and hospice services provider.
ImmunoGen Inc., up $1 to $15.37.
The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on a potential ovarian cancer treatment.
Science Applications International Corp., up $1.20 to $102.65.
The information technology company raised its profit forecast for the year.
Epam Systems Inc., down $56.41 to $203.24
The information technology services provider cut its profit forecast for the year.