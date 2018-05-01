MILWAUKEE (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is narrowing areas of Wisconsin that will face tougher smog regulations.

The agency Tuesday sided with Wisconsin officials by narrowing areas that will come under stricter federal ozone regulations to small strips of land along the shoreline of Lake Michigan.

Businesses and the Walker administration argued that metropolitan Milwaukee and areas along Lake Michigan were being polluted by smog from Illinois and northern Indiana.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the EPA found that portions of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Door and Kenosha counties along the lake were in violation of a new tougher ozone standard.

The EPA was under a court-ordered deadline of Monday to decide which counties across the country were in violation of the new standard and would need to reduce ozone levels.

___

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com