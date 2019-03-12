WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is proposing to allow year-round sales of gasoline mixed with 15 percent ethanol, seeking to calm a dispute between the oil industry and corn farmers.
The proposal Tuesday by the Environmental Protection Agency fulfills a pledge that President Donald Trump made to U.S. corn farmers, who see ethanol as an important driver of demand for their crops. Oil refineries have been seeking exemptions from government requirements to include ethanol in their fuel mixes.
The dispute between the industry and farmers and lawmakers from Midwest states sparked a billboard campaign and at least one tractor rally in the Midwest last year.
Beyond increasing the amount of ethanol allowed in vehicle fuel, the EPA is proposing regulatory changes in the ethanol program.
Most Read Business Stories
- 'A sense of urgency' as investigation into second recent crash of a Boeing 737 MAX begins VIEW
- U.S. pilots flying 737 MAX weren't told about new automatic systems change linked to Lion Air crash
- Student loans leave couple worried about negative net worth | Money Makeover
- FAA evaluates a potential design flaw on Boeing's 737 MAX after Lion Air crash
- Nervous reaction to Ethiopian crash creates uncertainty for Boeing
Environmental groups say they expect court challenges.