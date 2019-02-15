RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says a chemical maker’s North Carolina plant may have broken federal law by failing to notify the agency before it started manufacturing and repurposing new industrial compounds.
The EPA said in a violation notice letter this week that The Chemours Co. also failed to provide information showing when the company learned the chemical GenX contaminated water wells and properties around its factories near Fayetteville and Parkersburg, West Virginia. The agency says the violations were found after the two plants were inspected in 2017.
Chemours spokeswoman Lisa Randall says the company has since made changes to address some of the issues. She wouldn’t say why Chemours didn’t provide EPA with the required notices.
The EPA says its Chemours investigation may find other violations. Fines could follow.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amazon: Canceled New York jobs likely to go elsewhere; company will 'continue to evaluate' growth in Seattle
- Airbus's A380 failure ripples through its rivalry with Boeing in complex ways
- Record 7 million Americans are 3 months behind on car payments, a red flag for economy
- REI CEO Jerry Stritzke resigns, saying he failed to disclose a 'personal' relationship
- Delta's Seattle-based employees get $47 million in bonuses
___
This story corrects spelling of company spokeswoman’s name.