ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmental groups say a coal-fired power plant in northwestern New Mexico that provides electricity to Arizona customers has been operating under a water discharge permit that should have been updated years ago.

The groups say any failure to meet pollution control requirements could affect the Navajo Nation and other areas downstream from the Four Corners Power Plant.

They have taken their case to a federal appeals court in hopes of forcing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to take action on a permit renewal application that was initially filed in 2006.

An agency spokeswoman did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Arizona Public Service Co., the plant’s majority owner, says it is meeting water quality regulations and no violations have been found during inspections by the Environmental Protection Agency.