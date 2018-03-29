NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
PVH Corp., up $7.41 to $151.43
The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands reported earnings and revenue that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.
Acxiom Corp., down $5.31 to $22.71
The marketing database provider said Facebook told the company it was ending a partnership program they were involved in.
Energizer Holdings Inc., up $6.55 to $59.58
The battery maker said regulators allowed the Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for its acquisition of Spectrum Bands to expire.
Constellation Brands Inc., up $7.43 to $227.92
The wine, liquor and beer company’s latest quarterly results came in ahead of analysts’ expectations.
GameStop Corp., down $1.53 to $12.62
The video game retailer issued a disappointing full-year revenue and earnings outlook, overshadowing strong quarterly results.
Movado Group Inc., up $5.20 to $38.40
The watchmaker’s results were far better than analysts expected.
Science Applications International Corp., up $5.53 to $78.80
The technology company posted results for its fourth fiscal quarter that came in well ahead of what analysts were looking for.
Progress Software Corp., down 3 cents to $38.45
The business software maker posted earnings and revenue that beat forecasts.