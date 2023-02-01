The final Boeing 747 to be assembled has left Everett’s Paine Field.

The jumbo jet, a 747-8 freighter operated by cargo carrier Atlas Air, departed after 8 a.m. Wednesday. It is the last of its kind, built at Boeing’s mammoth facility in Everett where the first 747 took shape in the late 1960s.

On Tuesday, thousands of former and current Boeing employees along with actor and pilot John Travolta, airline executives, reporters and many others gathered in a ceremony to celebrate the last rollout of the 747. Marking the occasion, Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr offered a sentiment shared by many there, that Boeing’s “Queen of the Skies” remains a “symbol of the world, which the 747 has made substantially smaller.”

The last 747 left Everett at 8:19 a.m. bound for Cincinnati.