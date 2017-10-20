HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s last remaining stock market floor traders are taking their final orders as the exchange prepares to shut its trading hall, joining other world exchanges in going fully automated.
The bourse’s operator, Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing, says it will close the trading hall by the end of the month and turn the space into a showcase for the city’s financial markets.
Trading manager Yip Wing-keung donned his red trading jacket for the last time Friday.
He and the other few floor traders left have been moving out ahead of the closure.
The closure marks the end of an era for the stock market, which symbolized the city’s ascent into an Asian finance hub.
Activity has dwindled over the years as trading became fully computerized.