MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Enbridge Energy is disputing a state agency’s recommendation against the company’s proposal for replacing its aging Line 3 oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.
The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission is considering whether to approve the project, which has aroused opposition from environmental and tribal groups.
The state Commerce Department surprised both sides last month when it concluded that the project isn’t needed and that it won’t benefit Minnesota enough to justify the risks.
Officials with Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge asserted in rebuttal filings Wednesday that the $7.5 billion project is necessary. They say it will protect the environment and ensure the safe transportation of crude oil to refineries in Minnesota and neighboring states.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
- 'They let him lay there.' Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee.
- Police open criminal investigation into officers who fired on car in Eastlake WATCH
- Why are Seattle rents so high? Is it a good time to sell? Answers to your questions about the crazy housing market
The PUC is scheduled to decide in April whether it’s needed and what route it should follow.