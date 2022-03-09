Job openings in the United States and the number of workers quitting their jobs remained near record highs in January, an indicator of demand for labor and of worker leverage.

The data, released by the Labor Department on Wednesday as part of its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, is another sign of an economy that wobbled slightly yet remained sturdy when faced with the omicron wave of the coronavirus this winter.

Job openings dipped slightly to 11.3 million, but are still up about 61% from February 2020.

In a potential sign of the impact wrought by the variant’s spread, several industries that have been rebounding from the pandemic, and been most hungry for workers reported fewer job openings. Accommodation and food services experienced a drop of 288,000. Transportation, warehousing and utilities reported 132,000 fewer openings. But openings continue to increase in both manufacturing and the service sector at large.

A total of 355,000 jobs were unfilled in state and local government education, a major laggard in the pandemic recovery. An exodus of teachers and other education professionals from the public sector has been a challenge for school districts as they have resumed in-person learning full time.

Some 4.3 million people left their jobs voluntarily in January, edging down somewhat compared with the 4.5 million who quit in November, a record. While layoffs picked up slightly in January, they are still hovering above historical lows.

The share of Americans in their prime working years — ages 25 to 54 — who are either working or looking for work plummeted in 2020, yet it has recovered to a rate of 79.5%, within 1 percentage point of pre-pandemic levels, a much faster rebound than occurred after the last downturn.

The prevailing environment is likely to increase the price of labor — a welcome development for workers who have dealt with stagnant wages and a lack of power for decades, and an unsettling one for employers as high inflation increases the cost of doing business.

Fed data shows that median annual pay increases in the U.S. labor market are well within the range — 3% to 7% — that prevailed from the 1980s until the 2007-09 recession.

Some business executives and managers have expressed concern — in corporate earnings and in private calls — that “wage inflation” could set in and cut into profits if the rapid wage gains that workers achieved last year don’t taper off.

“When it comes to their business, they’re very concerned about it: What does that mean to their margins going forward, what kind of pricing power do they have?” said Steve Wyett, chief investment strategist at BOK Financial, a regional bank based in Oklahoma, where unemployment is notably low, at 2.8%. “How do we protect ourselves against this?”

Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta shows that workers who quit to take other jobs are receiving larger pay increases than those who are staying put, though much of this movement is in lower-wage sectors.

After the Labor Department’s employment survey showed strong wage gains in January, hourly earnings were nearly flat in February. And even if wage gains stay strong, they remain far from runaway levels.