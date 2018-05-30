MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Regional Chamber and 220 businesses and nonprofits are forming a coalition to pressure Detroit-area political leaders to put a transit proposal on the November ballot.

The Employers for Transit coalition was announced Wednesday at the Mackinac Policy Conference. The entities involved represent 267,000 workers.

The Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan was created in 2012 and covers four counties. Voters in 2016 declined a tax that would have created regional rail service and supplemented existing bus lines.

The authority is expected to ask its board to put a new proposal before voters.

The coalition says metropolitan Detroit lags the nation in public transit and it hurt Detroit’s unsuccessful bid for Amazon’s second headquarters. The employers say “voters deserve an opportunity to determine the future of the region.”