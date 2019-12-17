WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers posted more job openings in October, a sign the job market remains strong. The Labor Department said Tuesday that the number of available positions rose 3.3% to nearly 7.3 million. That suggests that businesses remain confident enough in the economic outlook to create more jobs. The number of open jobs has declined from a record high of 7.6 million a year ago. But they are still at a historically high level. For nearly a year and a half there have been more job postings than unemployed people.
Employers post more jobs in October in sign of solid economy
The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here.