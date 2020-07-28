The number of new job listings continues to rise at the national, state and local levels since reaching pandemic lows in May.

But the rate of growth diminishes with the area covered.

The increase in postings on Indeed.com at the national level (up 1.6 percentage points from the week before) is still topping the pace in Washington (up 1.4 points) and the Seattle area (up 1 point).

Job postings across the board remain below their pre-pandemic volumes. Measured as a percentage of their Feb. 1 levels, July 24 listings on Indeed.com were at 85.1% nationwide, 80.5% statewide and 71.3% in the Seattle area.