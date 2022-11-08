(Bloomberg) — Gulf airline Emirates agreed to buy five freighter aircraft from Boeing, providing a boost for the U.S .manufacturer after months of sustained criticism from the giant carrier over delivery delays.

The world’s biggest long-haul airline placed a firm order for the 777-200LR freighters, it said in a statement Tuesday, with two of the widebodies due for delivery in 2024 and the rest in 2025.

Emirates said the deal is valued at more than $1.7 billion at list prices, though large carriers are able to negotiate hefty discounts, and the Mideast company may have been in an especially strong position given the five-year delay to the 777X, the successor model to the ordered aircraft.

With service entry for the 777X passenger plane slipping to 2025, Emirates President Tim Clark has lambasted Boeing management on numerous occasions while seeking to accelerate deliveries of the rival Airbus SE A350, which the airline also has on order.

Boeing and Airbus have offered freighter versions of the 777X and A350, though Emirates has so far ordered neither. The latest deal adds to the carrier’s existing fleet of 11 777 “classic” freighters.

Clark said in June that his airline had also converted 10 passenger 777s into cargo aircraft during the coronavirus pandemic and might switch another 10, opening up a requirement for more new A350s. It’s not clear where the new order leaves that plan.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.