DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Long-haul carrier Emirates says a flight attendant who fell from an emergency exit of a Boeing 777 parked in Uganda has died.
Emirates issued a statement Saturday acknowledging the woman’s death, saying she succumbed to the injuries she suffered in the fall Wednesday at Entebbe International Airport.
The airline added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, and we’re providing them with all possible support and care.”
Civil aviation authorities in Uganda are investigating the woman’s fall from the plane as it was preparing to depart for Dubai, Emirates’ headquarters in the United Arab Emirates.
Most Read Business Stories
- Fight rages on over Kemper’s private helicopter landing spot in downtown Bellevue
- Boeing 787 being converted to VIP jet has unusual accident at Moses Lake airfield
- Microsoft says it fired about 20 people last year for sexual harassment
- Amid bidding war for Amazon HQ2, Pittsburgh debates trade-offs
- Boeing’s MAX 7 heads into blue skies above Renton on first flight VIEW
Emirates says it “will extend our full cooperation to the authorities in their investigation.”