The Puyallup Tribe said Monday it has partnered with leading gambling operators to establish sports betting at its Emerald Queen Casino locations in Fife and Tacoma, pending regulatory approval.

It will be the first Washington state presence for BetMGM, a venture formed by MGM Resorts International and the British company Entain, which operates sports books in more than a dozen U.S. states.

The tribe said its Tacoma location will have six ticket windows and 30 kiosks, with a sports viewing area that includes a dozen 86-inch high-def TVs and an LED wall measuring more than 500 square feet.

Last month the Snoqualmie Casino became the first in Washington state to offer legalized sports gambling, with eight other in-state tribes approved for wagering on sports. At the time, seven other applications to the U.S. Department of the Interior were pending.