Production headaches on three continents. Intensifying competition. A plunging share price. And a distracted CEO seemingly bent on alienating some of the company’s most loyal customers.

A growing list of problems at Tesla, the world’s most valuable car company, is puncturing its mystique as the segment’s technology leader, leading analysts and investors to question whether it can continue to dominate the market for electric vehicles.

At the center of investors’ concern is CEO Elon Musk, whose high-profile purchase of Twitter has overshadowed his Tesla role at a critical moment in the automaker’s relatively short history.

Tesla is straining to ramp up production at new factories in Austin, Texas, and outside Berlin. COVID-19 restrictions and dysfunctional supply chains, a problem for all carmakers, have led to intermittent shutdowns at Tesla’s factory in Shanghai.

As interest rates rise and a global recession looms, demand for Tesla vehicles appears to be slackening. Only a few months ago would-be buyers had to wait months for a new Tesla. Now the cars are available within days, which analysts see as a sign of weaker demand.

Yet Musk has been preoccupied with Twitter, a company he concedes he bought at an inflated price. Last weekend, he asked users of the service whether he should step down as Twitter’s CEO, saying he would abide by the results. A majority of those responding said yes.

On Tuesday, Musk said he would resign as CEO of Twitter “as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” But he also said he would continue to manage the team responsible for software and servers.

Managing Tesla “is not a part-time job in these volatile and challenging times,” said Axel Schmidt, a senior managing director at Accenture who oversees the consulting firm’s automotive division.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

Musk remains widely admired in the auto industry for the way he proved that battery-powered vehicles could be stylish, fun to drive and profitable. Tesla’s success forced General Motors, Ford Motor and Daimler AG to answer with their own electric models.

Musk personifies Tesla as much as Henry Ford personified the carmaker that bears his name. As co-founder, CEO and largest shareholder, Musk is able to make decisions quickly and has built a big lead over traditional carmakers in battery technology and software.

But it is unclear who is minding the store while Musk tries to remake Twitter. Tesla publishes no management pyramid. The company’s website lists only three top executives: Musk; Zachary Kirkhorn, the chief financial officer; and Andrew Baglino, a senior vice president responsible for engineering.

Musk “has such a large personality, the impression is that the company is weak without him and that nothing happens without his approval,” said Garrett Nelson, a senior equity research analyst at CFRA, an investment research firm. (Nelson added that he disagreed with that view.)

Now that the traditional automakers are selling credible electric vehicles, Tesla no longer has the market to itself.

In the United States, electric vehicles from Ford, General Motors and Hyundai have chipped away at Tesla’s lead. Competition will intensify this year with the introduction of models that include the Cadillac Lyriq and the Nissan Ariya.

In China, Tesla faces a stiff challenge from local manufacturers such as BYD, which this year stopped making internal combustion models to focus solely on electric vehicles and has surpassed Tesla in the number of cars sold.

In Europe, Volkswagen and its subsidiaries such as Audi already sell more electric cars than Tesla, although Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3 remain the most popular all-electric vehicle models.

In an industry that thrives on new products, Tesla has not introduced a new passenger car since the Model Y, a sport-utility vehicle, in 2020. The company has promised to begin selling its long-awaited Cybertruck in 2023. But the pickup will arrive long after competing products from Ford, Rivian and General Motors.

Tesla’s share price, down 66% at the end of trading Wednesday from the peak in November 2021, dramatizes how swiftly investors have lost faith in both the company and Musk.

The decline partly reflects fear Musk will need to sell more chunks of his stake in Tesla to pay for his Twitter takeover. To finance his purchase of the social media site in October for $44 billion, Musk has sold Tesla stock worth $23 billion, flooding the market and driving down the price. He remains the largest shareholder in Tesla.

The plummeting shares are also a sign investors no longer believe Musk’s promises that Tesla will sell 20 million cars a year by 2030, as many as Volkswagen and Toyota together. It was that dream of global dominance that justified Tesla’s $1 trillion valuation. (Tesla is now worth less than half that.) Musk suggested on Twitter on Tuesday that the shares had fallen because of rising interest rates and the threat of recession.

Musk has always been a mercurial boss, but his management approach has been on public display since he bought Twitter, where he fired or laid off more than half the staff and demanded that those who remained work “hardcore” hours.

Chaos at Twitter has eroded Musk’s reputation as a genius, and his incendiary tweets risk alienating potential buyers, who skew left. He has suggested that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s chief immunologist, be prosecuted, and accused Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., of harming America after she said he was neglecting his duty to Tesla shareholders.

Survey data indicate Musk’s behavior has hurt Tesla’s brand among liberals, the group most likely to buy electric cars. Tesla’s net favorability rating — the number of people who view the company positively minus those with a negative view — plummeted to 10 percentage points in November from 31 percentage points at the beginning of the year, according to Morning Consult, a research firm.

Tesla’s net favorability rating among Republicans has improved slightly, to 27 percentage points in November from 21 percentage points in August, as Musk adopted some conservative talking points, according to the firm’s research. But the number of new Republican Tesla fans is unlikely to compensate for disaffected Democrats, said Jordan Marlatt, an analyst at Morning Consult.

“Increasingly, Tesla is becoming a pretty partisan brand, and that could have pretty serious implications for Tesla in the future,” Marlatt said.