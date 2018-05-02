The electric-car maker, which burned through another $1 billion in the first quarter, will generate cash in the second half of the year as it gains traction making the Model 3, CEO Elon Musk said. But he cut off analysts’ questions in a conference call, calling them “so dry.”

Elon Musk assured investors that Tesla’s cash-consuming days will be over soon, then grew dismissive of analysts who pressed for answers on how he’ll put this era behind him.

After burning through another $1 billion in the first quarter, Musk said Tesla will generate cash in the second half of the year as it gains traction making the Model 3. Tesla is resolving production issues that have plagued its cheapest vehicle, and may be able to make 5,000 of the sedans a week in about two months, he said.

An initial rally after Tesla released a letter from its chief executive officer didn’t last, and the shares dropped during a strange and tense conference call. Musk cut off analysts’ queries about the company’s capital requirements and whether it was retaining Model 3 reservation holders, calling the questions “so dry” and “not cool.” The stock declined further, trading down 4.5 percent in after-hours trading Wednesday

“The boring questions can also be categorized as the tough ones,” said Dave Sullivan, an analyst at AutoPacific. “I hope the Tesla fans know how to swim, because without the answers to the tough questions, it looks like Musk is leading them straight into the water.”

The often-colorful Musk unveiled what he portrayed as Tesla’s first mass-market car more than two years ago but has pushed back manufacturing targets several times. Slow output has limited the amount of money coming in from customers taking delivery and tested Tesla’s balance sheet.

Prospective patrons have showed patience — there are still more than 450,000 reservation holders waiting, and customer deposits keep rising, approaching almost $1 billion as of March 31.

When Joe Spak, an RBC Capital Markets analyst who rates Tesla the equivalent of a hold, asked Musk how many Model 3 reservation holders were actually taking the step to configure their car when invited to do so, a long pause followed.

“We’re going to YouTube,” Musk said, referring to the owner of a channel on the video-streaming service who lobbied the CEO ahead of time for the chance to ask questions on behalf of retail investors.

“Sorry,” Musk said, “these questions are so dry. They’re killing me.”

Tesla’s balance sheet also was a sore subject. While Tesla expressed confidence about the second half of the year, negative free cash flow was more than $1 billion for the third time in the last four quarters.

Tesla had $2.67 billion in cash on hand at the end of the first quarter, down from $3.37 billion at the end of last year. Toni Sacconaghi of Sanford C. Bernstein, who rates the company the equivalent of a hold, bore the brunt of Musk’s sharpest words after asking about capital requirements.

“Excuse me. Next. Next,” Musk said to the call operator. “Boring, bonehead questions are not cool. Next?”

