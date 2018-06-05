Tesla CEO Elon Musk has rebuffed a shareholder attempt to overhaul the electric car maker’s board and strip him of his role as chairman, despite worries about the company’s shaky finances and inability to meet production goals.

Tesla shareholders voted to maintain Elon Musk’s role as chairman of Tesla’s board during the company’s annual shareholder meeting in Mountain View, California, Tuesday despite a controversial proposal to strip him of that position.

The vote of confidence is a major boon for Tesla’s embattled chief executive and founder, but arrives six months into what is arguably his company’s toughest year to date.

Moments after the vote, Musk – who appeared emotional as his voice quivered – said that the company has experienced “the most excruciating hellish several months that we’ve ever had.”

“But I think we’re getting there,” he added.

In recent months, Tesla has been beset by critical production challenges involving its highly anticipated Model 3 sedan, accusations of poor worker safety and discrimination at company facilities, and a series of headline-grabbing wrecks and investigations that have raised questions about the company’s semiautonomous technology.

Tesla’s stock is down more than 7 percent year to date.

Tuesday’s vote also determined the fate of three members of Tesla’s board of directors: Antonio Gracias, a private equity investor; Kimbal Musk, Elon Musk’s brother; and James Murdoch, the chief executive of Twenty-First Century Fox. Despite concerns that each member would be unable to help Musk focus on the many challenges Tesla faces, stockholders voted to maintain their positions on the board.

The proposal to remove Musk from his role as chairman of Tesla’s board was introduced by Jing Zhao, a shareholder who has questioned whether Musk – who leads several other companies in addition to Tesla – is spread too thin.

“Although the current leadership structure, in which the positions of Chairman and CEO are held by one person, could provide an effective leadership for Tesla at the early stage, now in this much more highly competitive and rapidly changing technology industry, it is more and more difficult to oversee Tesla’s business and senior management (especially to minimize any potential conflicts) that may result from combining the positions of CEO and Chairman,” Zhao wrote in his proposal.

Musk’s exceptional ability to raise capital and convince investors to buy into his long-term vision is why Steve Blank – a retired Silicon Valley entrepreneur who teaches business students at Stanford – thought it was unlikely Musk would be removed from his position on Tesla’s board.

Like Steve Jobs before him, Blank said, Musk excels as a visionary and innovator, but struggles to implement that vision. Jobs eventually mastered both innovation and execution and Blank thinks Musk will, too, so long as he continues to move past the creative phase of his career.

“This is no longer an innovation problem, this is an execution at scale problem – unless Tesla wants to be a niche innovator chasing profitability and sucking up cash,” Blank said. “They need to become experts at execution at scale, but that’s hard for people who in their DNA want to continually innovate.”

“It gets boring to execute,” he added. “I am a huge Elon fan. What people miss is that this is an authentic American hero and most of these heroes have in them the seeds of their own destruction.”