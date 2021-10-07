SAN FRANCISCO – Tesla will move its headquarters from Palo Alto, Calif., to Austin, CEO Elon Musk announced at the company’s annual shareholder meeting Thursday.

Musk has hinted for months that a Texas move could be imminent. He himself began living in the state, where Tesla has ramped up a factory in Austin and where many of his aerospace firm SpaceX’s operations are based. Musk lashed out last year at California’s restrictive shelter-in-place measures and their effect on the company’s ability to operate its largest production facility in Fremont, Calif.

“We’re excited to announce we are moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas,” Musk said.

“This is not a matter of Tesla leaving California,” he added.

Musk said Tesla has approached the limits of its capacity in California, though it will continue to grow in the state.

Musk threatened last May that a Texas move could be imminent amid California’s shelter-in-place orders.

“Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately,” he wrote on Twitter in May 2020, though a move did not follow then. “If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen[t] on how Tesla is treated in the future.”