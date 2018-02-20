ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Elko County might be landing its first medical marijuana dispensary in West Wendover.

The Elko Daily Free Press reported Tuesday that Deep Roots Medical LLC is completing a revised application to present to the West Wendover City Council.

City Manager Chris Melville says the City Council will finish the work on its end and then send the application to the state Department of Taxation, which could issue a medical marijuana license.

Melville says that Deep Roots, which was granted a tentative medical dispensary certificate by the state, plans to build a dispensary with a warehouse to start.

He says Deep Roots might later consider a cultivation and production facility, if the company receives separate state approval.

West Wendover will permit only one medical dispensary.

___

Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com