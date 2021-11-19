Elizabeth Holmes took the witness stand at her criminal fraud trial, ending suspense over whether she would dare to testify hours after the government rested its case in the high-profile Silicon Valley prosecution.

The Theranos founder appeared wide-eyed and relaxed Friday afternoon as she fielded questions from one of her attorneys and described her early years at Stanford University, where she met a chemical engineering professor who advised her while she was developing the origins of her blood-testing company.

Based on the strength of the case that prosecutors presented over the last 10 weeks, some legal experts have said Holmes would have little choice but to testify to convince the jury that she is not guilty of crimes that could send her to prison for two decades.

Early in her testimony, it was unclear if Holmes will pursue the risky and unprecedented defense that she was abused and controlled by the company’s president, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, during the years that they were romantically involved.

Instead, Holmes told the jury about her brief time as an undergraduate at Stanford. She worked on a patent that stemmed from an idea for a pill that could deliver antibiotics based off communications with a handheld device, and studied nanofabrication.

“I had been working at Stanford on the handling of small volumes of fluid,” and later on drug delivery, she testified. “I thought I could combine them.”

She left college in her sophomore year, with the skeptical support of her professor, Channing Robertson. In the early days of Theranos, she called her company “Real Time Cures” before changing its name.

She told the jurors she worked on the patent application from her parents’ home in Washington, D.C. The application was then shown to jurors. She went on to explain that she structured the company around three areas: chemistry, hardware and software.

Holmes, now 37, is fighting allegations that she went to great lengths to deceive patients and investors while building Theranos into a $9 billion company before it collapsed in 2018. That same year, she and Balwani were charged with conspiracy and wire fraud. Balwani, who will be tried separately next year, has pleaded not guilty and has denied abuse allegations.

Jurors in federal court in San Jose, California, have already heard testimony from more than two dozen government witnesses, and have been presented with evidence including documents, emails, video clips and audio recordings of Holmes.

The government has argued that Holmes dazzled partners and investors with the expectation they would partake in — and reap the profits from — a revolution in health care, even as she knew her blood analyzers were a failed technology.

Holmes’ central defense, as laid out by her lawyer in September opening arguments to the jury, is that she tried her hardest for 15 years to make the company succeed, but “coming up short is not a crime.”