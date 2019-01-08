Drugmaker Eli Lilly has started posting price information online for drugs advertised on TV.
On Tuesday, the company began running TV ads for a popular diabetes drug that don’t give the price but direct viewers to the website .
The site gives Trulicity’s monthly list price of $730.20, the average out-of-pocket costs based on insurance and details on financial assistance programs.
Lilly says it’s the first drugmaker to do this. The Indianapolis company plans the same disclosures soon for its other medicines.
The top pharmaceutical trade group offered this approach in October to counter a Trump administration proposal to require list prices in all TV drug ads. Drugmakers and some medical groups oppose that, arguing that steep list prices might deter people from seeking treatment.