Denny Triangle’s iconic pink elephant will have a new home.

The Elephant Car Wash on Battery Street will close permanently, the company announced in a press release Thursday, after rumors swirled surrounding a demolition permit for the site filed Wednesday.

The pink elephant sign — designed by Seattle’s “Queen of Neon,” Beatrice Haverfield — will be donated to the Museum of History and Industry in South Lake Union.

The company, which continues to operate 14 car wash locations around the Puget Sound region, cited crime, homelessness and drug use in and around the Battery Street location as the rationale for its closure.

The site, owned by Clise Properties and located on a one-block stretch of Battery now formally known as Borealis Ave., rests in the middle of several in-progress high rise condominium towers and new Amazon office buildings. The developer declined to comment on its plans for the triangle-shaped parcel.

This article will be updated.