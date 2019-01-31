MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Swedish appliance maker Electrolux says it is stopping production at its Memphis, Tennessee, factory while investing $250 million in a separate facility in the state.
The Stockholm-based maker of Frigidaire products said Thursday that it is consolidating all U.S. cooking manufacturing into its facility in Springfield, Tennessee. The company said in March that it was putting its plant expansion in Springfield on hold, citing President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement as the reason.
Springfield is about 30 miles (about 50 kilometers) north of Nashville.
Electrolux said production at the Memphis facility is expected to continue through 2020. Buttressed by $150 million in tax incentives, the company opened its Memphis factory in 2014 with the goal of producing 600,000 ovens annually while employing 1,200 people. Job cuts have reduced that to 530.
Most Read Business Stories
- Boeing stock leaps as annual revenue surpasses $100 billion for first time
- CEOs of Seattle area's biggest companies: We need more housing for the middle class
- How accurate are Zestimates? Zillow awards $1M to trio for improving them
- Seattle area’s life-science sector is on the upswing, and it is scrambling to fill jobs
- Boeing soars and lifts markets with it