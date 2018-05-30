MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A California-based Chinese electric vehicle startup is retooling a Mishawaka factory and hopes to conduct test runs for two lines of SUVs by the end of the year.

State officials say SF Motors, a Silicon Valley-based subsidiary of Chongqing Sokon Industry Group, plans to hire back some workers who were out of a job when AM General halted operations at the plant last year.

The company says it will spend at least $160 million retooling the factory, which will produce two lines of electric SUVs and serve as the company’s main U.S. manufacturing plant. It plans to employ up to 467 workers.

To secure the deal, the state of Indiana is offering the company $3.8 million in tax credits and up to $500,000 for worker training.