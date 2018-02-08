ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s congressional delegation is criticizing the state’s largest newspaper for running a syndicated cartoon some activists say is racist.

The cartoon depicts a man telling his wife as they’re being accosted by a gang member and a terrorist: “Now Honey . I believe they prefer to be called ‘Dreamers’ . or future Democrats .” The term “dreamers” refers to immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

U.S. Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich were among those on Wednesday who said the Albuquerque Journal shouldn’t have published the cartoon by Sean Delonas.

Journal Editor Karen Moses apologized Thursday (https://goo.gl/6A8zsV) for the cartoon’s role in inflaming emotions. She says the Albuquerque Journal does not condone racism or bigotry in any form.