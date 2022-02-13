Six Washington-headquartered companies ranked among “America’s Best Employers” on Forbes’ 2022 list.

Microsoft (No. 15), Costco (No. 17) and Alaska Airlines (No. 70) were among the top 100 large employers, as was Slalom Consulting (No. 53), a global business and tech consulting firm headquartered in Seattle. Redfin (No. 38) and Washington Federal Bank’s parent company WaFd (No. 92) finished in the top 100 ranking of mid-size companies.

The lists. released last week, were compiled from a survey of tens of thousands of workers conducted by Forbes and the German market research firm Statista. Respondents were also asked to rate their companies on factors such as working conditions, development opportunities and compensation.

Facing an incredibly tight labor market, the Forbes-listed companies were quick to tout their high marks. Brian Turner, Slalom’s executive president of the Americas, said he is ” excited and humbled” that their team was recognized.

“This recognition is inspiring as we are constantly striving to create real impact for our people, customers, and communities, while having fun along the way,” said Turner, whose employer has landed on the Forbes list for six years in a row.

Brent Beardall, the president and chief executive officer of Seattle-based WaFd, said the bank has “been working diligently to make WaFd Bank an employer of choice.”

Advertising

“We realize we are only as strong as our colleagues’ commitment to the WaFd Bank team,” Beardall said in a statement. “The strength of WaFd is our people, we genuinely care for our clients and one another.”

The average pay at the company is $63,000 per year, or $30 per hour, according to Brad Goode, the chief marketing and communications officer.

Washington Federal Bank was founded in 1917 and has grown to include 2,000 employees and 219 branches. It serves eight Western states, including Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington.

The bank has 515 employees in the Seattle area, across Snohomish, King and Pierce counties. Annual turnover at the bank has dropped more than 10% in recent years, Goode said, and the average tenure is now about seven years.

Washington Federal reported net income of about $50 million, or $0.71 diluted earnings per common share, for the three months between October and December, the most recent financial data available. That’s a 29% jump from the same time period in 2020, which recorded about $38 million in net income, or $0.51 diluted earnings per common share.