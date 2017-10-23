PARIS (AP) — Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is staring a three-day visit to France, where human rights are expected to be discussed along with economic and military cooperation.
El-Sissi meets Monday with French Defense Minister Florence Parly and on Tuesday will meet French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee palace.
The French presidency said in a statement that France is “particularly vigilant” about human rights issues.
El-Sissi has presided over a widescale crackdown on dissent and Egyptian authorities have jailed several human rights activists and banned others from travel due to allegations of harming national security.
Most Read Stories
- ICE agents arrest man inside Oregon house without warrant
- Instant analysis: Three thoughts from the Seahawks' romp over the Giants at MetLife Stadium
- I-5’s Uncle Sam: 50 years and still ticked off near Chehalis
- Analysis | Three thoughts from No. 15 WSU's 28-0 win over Colorado
- Seahawks gain control of their emotions, and the ball, to finally break loose from Giants, 24-7
France’s main human rights NGOs were holding a news conference Monday to denounce the “unprecedented repression” against Egypt’s civil society.
The heads of state will also discuss Syria and Iraq.