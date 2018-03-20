CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has ordered authorities to revoke the operating licenses of the Uber and Careem ride-hailing services and to block their mobile apps and software.

The government and the companies are expected to appeal Tuesday’s administrative court verdict, which would prevent it from being implemented until a higher court weighs in.

The administrative court in Cairo ruled that it is illegal to use private vehicles as taxis.

Both companies provide smartphone applications that connect passengers with drivers who work as independent contractors.

Uber was founded in 2010 in San Francisco, and operates in more than 600 cities. Careem was founded in 2012 in Dubai. It operates in 90 cities in the Middle East and North Africa, Turkey, and Pakistan.

The companies could not immediately be reached for comment.