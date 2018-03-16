CAIRO (AP) — Egypt and Russia have set dates in April for the resumption of flights between the two countries, suspended by Moscow after Islamic State militants downed a Russian plane over Sinai in 2015, killing all 224 people onboard.
Aeroflot said earlier this week its flights would resume on April 11.
Safwat Musallam, the EgyptAir chairman, said in a statement Friday that Egyptian flights to Russia will start on April 12, a day later.
He added that all the airlines involved have completed the necessary preparations for the resumption of flights.
The Russian Aviation Agency confirmed it issued a permit for EgyptAir to operate the Cairo-Moscow route.
The flights were initially expected to resume in February but the move was delayed.
The Sinai bombing dealt a huge blow to Egypt’s tourism industry.