WASHINGTON (AP) — Owners of the Trump International Hotel in Panama are working to strip President Donald Trump’s name from the 70-story building and fire the hotel management company run by Trump’s family.

The property once paid at least $32 million to associate with Trump.

The decision was described by hotel unit investors to The Associated Press.

Despite lavish amenities, the tower on Panama’s waterfront has struggled with poor occupancy. The Trump Organization says in a statement to the AP the property is doing well compared with peers and that Trump has an enforceable contract to run the hotel.

Owners of apartments and hotel units at the property have previously alleged problems with Trump’s management. They removed Trump’s management firm from other building administrative posts in 2015.