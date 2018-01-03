JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The president of two newspapers in Mississippi is stepping down from the job.

The Clarion Ledger reported that Nathan Edwards announced his resignation Wednesday from there and Hattiesburg American. Both papers are owned by Gannett Co. Inc., a media company based in Virginia. He leaves Jan. 12.

Edwards moved to Mississippi in March 2015 as general manager of the Hattiesburg American. He was named Clarion Ledger president in September 2015.

He said he is moving to be closer to his extended family. He is going to North Carolina to oversee regional promotion efforts for Gatehouse Media.

“It has been an honor working with so many talented employees at both the Clarion Ledger and Hattiesburg American,” Edwards said. “Together, we have grown readership across multiple platforms, grown digital advertising revenues and connected to the community in new, fantastic ways. I am proud of these teams and know they will continue to be successful.”

Gannett Gulf Region President Judi Terzotis, who oversees the company’s sites in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama, said Edwards made “significant strides in driving strong results” in Mississippi.

“He will be sorely missed. We wish him the very best in his new venture,” Terzotis said.

___

Information from: The Clarion-Ledger, http://www.clarionledger.com