BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — Education and economic development officials are discussing what efforts are underway and what additional strategies are needed to meet New Hampshire’s workforce demands.

The New Hampshire College and University Council, the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and the Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire are hosting a forum Wednesday on the future of New Hampshire’s workforce. Organizers estimate that 65 percent of New Hampshire adults will need degrees and high-value credentials by 2025 to thrive in the workforce. Right now, only half of the adults of working age have those qualifications.

Speakers will include the commissioners of the department of education and the department of business and economic affairs.