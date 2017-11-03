CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — Officials in one southeastern New Mexico county have collected more than $300,000 in back taxes from oil and natural gas companies for equipment and other assets.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports that companies have allegedly failed to render their gas gathering pipelines for taxation and possibly more than 100 drilling rigs managed by various companies were omitted from Eddy County’s tax rolls.

An audit thus far shows that some of the companies operating in the county have failed to pay taxes for the last decade.

County Assessor Gemma Ferguson said a total of about $365,000 was billed to companies so far and more bills are forthcoming.

The process will continue as a company contracted by the county is undertaking a mapping and discovery project that includes evaluating pipelines, wells and compressors.

___

Information from: Carlsbad Current-Argus, http://www.currentargus.com/