The U.S. Labor Department proposal would increase the overtime threshold to $679 a week.

The federal salary threshold to receive mandatory overtime pay would increase from $455 a week to $679 a week under a proposal announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor.

That amounts to $35,308 a year, or just over 2.3 times the federal minimum hourly wage of $7.25, a multiplier that worker advocates in Washington say should be taken into consideration by Washington state as it updates its overtime wage threshold, a process that has been going on for 11 months. Business groups have argued that the state should wait until the federal rule-making process is completed before it sets its own rule.

In Washington, the overtime threshold is the same as it has been for more than four decades — $250 a week. The state’s rule-making process has narrowed down the new threshold to a range of 2 to 2.5 times the current statewide minimum wage, which increased to $12 an hour on Jan. 1. That puts the contemplated new overtime threshold at $960 to $1,200 a week.

Sage Wilson with low-wage worker-advocacy group Working Washington said the federal proposal of 2.3 times the minimum wage should help guide policymakers.

“I would certainly argue that this sets a bottom,” he said.

The original federal overtime salary threshold established in the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 was $30 a week, triple the federal minimum the act established of 25 cents an hour.

The current federal overtime threshold level was set in 2004. Employees who make $455 a week or less must be paid overtime — 1.5 times their hourly wage — when they work more than 40 hours in a week. People who earn more than that can still earn overtime pay unless they’re in an overtime-exempt job, a category including executive and administrative roles and outside sales, among others.

Public comments on the new federal overtime threshold will be accepted for 60 days after the proposed rule is published in the Federal Register.