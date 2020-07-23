New weekly claims for unemployment insurance in Washington edged downward last week, but that’s probably not a sign of any real recovery for the state’s battered job market.

For the week ending July 18, Washington saw 29,438 new, or initial, claims for unemployment insurance benefits, the state Employment Security Department reported Thursday.

That’s down 27.3% from the prior week, when jobless claims rose sharply after trending downward for six weeks. And it comes as initial jobless claims rose nationally by 8.3% to 1.4 million, the U.S. Labor Department reported.

But Washington’s new jobless data also comes amid concerns that surging virus cases and other uncertainties may already be slowing the pace of the state’s nascent economic recovery.

The big surge in hiring and rehiring that the state saw in May and June appears to be tapering off, and employers are increasingly uncertain about whether to ramp up operations or scale back.

Employers “are being very cautious, rightly so,” said Thomas Gilbert, associate professor of finance at the University of Washington Foster School of Business.

Despite earlier rehiring, more than 250,000 of the jobs the state lost at the height of the pandemic layoffs in March and April haven’t come back — evidence, Gilbert said, that the state faces a “long slog to get back to ‘full’ employment.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.