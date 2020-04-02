Nearly 190,000 Washington state residents filed for unemployment insurance last week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to decimate the state’s economy.

The state’s 187, 501 new claims, filed during the week ending March 28, were reported Thursday morning by the U.S. Labor Department, and represent a 44% jump over the previous week’s already record-breaking number of nearly 130,000 claims.

The massive job losses were among more than 6.6 million new jobless claims filed last week across the country, roughly double the prior week’s number, according to the Labor Department.

The state Employment Security Department is scheduled to release its own data for jobless claims later Thursday.

The latest numbers bring the state’s new jobless claims to nearly 350,000 since the beginning of March, when the pandemic began to significantly affect the state economy.

They will also add urgency to efforts by the Employment Security Department to upgrade its systems to handle more jobless claims as well as an influx of federal stimulus money.

The federal money will allow the state to pay unemployment insurance to many more state residents, including many who are normally not eligible to receive state jobless benefits.

But due to software and other problems, the state’s claims system has struggled to keep up with the soaring volume of claims, and state officials do not expect the additional jobless benefits to be available until April 18.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

