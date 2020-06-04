Two weeks after revelations of a massive fraud scheme that temporarily shut down Washington’s unemployment system, state officials have acknowledged that criminals may have stolen between $550 million and $650 million.

Of that, the state has recovered $333 million, up from around $300 million reported last week, the state Employment Security Department said Thursday.

But efforts to halt the fraud have also delayed legitimate benefits payments to tens of thousands of out-of-work people in Washington, Suzi LeVine, ESD commissioner, said during a news conference.

Investigators have cleared many of the more than 200,000 individuals whose benefits claims were being scrutinized for potential fraud, but roughly 90,000 are still awaiting resolution, LeVine said, and while she hoped to clear more of those cases soon, “unfortunately for some, however, it will still take longer.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.