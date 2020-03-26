More than 133,000 Washington residents filed for jobless benefits last week as government efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak continued to slow the state’s economy.

For the week ending March 21, the state received 133,478 claims for unemployment insurance benefits, up from 14,240 the week before, according to newly released data from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The spike in Washington’s claims mirrors similar increases across the United States, which saw total claims jump to 2,898,450 from 119,238 a week earlier, according to labor department figures.

The new jobs data adds considerable urgency to congressional efforts this week to enact emergency legislation, including a large increase in funding to pay for rising state unemployment claims.