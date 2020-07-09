Four months after the first big COVID-19 layoffs, Washington state has yet to hit bottom in pandemic-related job losses, even as federal benefits are set to expire and health concerns slow the re-opening of the economy.

New claims for unemployment insurance are gradually slowing — 28,393 for the week ending July 4, down 11% over the prior week, according to data released Thursday by the state Employment Security Department. Nationally, new claims fell 7% to 1.3 million, the U.S. Labor Department reported.

But Washington’s new weekly claims are still nearly double the peak level during the Great Recession, and the number of people currently seeking unemployment benefits has climbed above 736,000, up nearly 6% from the prior week.

And while the backlog of unpaid claims and suspended benefits has fallen substantially since May, when the ESD was hit by a massive fraud scam, nearly 35,000 people have yet to their claims resolved. On Thursday, ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine said the agency was “on target to resolve those remaining [claims] by the end of the month at the latest.”

In the meantime, the state job market is rapidly approaching what could be a critical inflection point.

The $600 weekly federal pandemic benefit in place since March, which has significantly beefed up employment payments for many, will expire later this month unless Congress acts. Many Washington employers have reopened, but the slow pace of rehiring means many who lost their jobs since March won’t find themselves back at work anytime soon.

Those lucky enough to be called back to work face their own uncertainties.

Wednesday’s closure of Duke’s Duke’s Seafood on Alki Beach after seven employees tested positive for COVID-19 is a reminder of just how quickly the reopening could be reversed.

Even at businesses that haven’t been hit by outbreaks, some workers fear it may only be a matter of time before they’re laid off again. Others worry about the health risks of coming back to work, especially in public-facing jobs like retail or restaurants.

“Ultimately, I need to have some sort of income — I can’t just coast,” said Jason, a bartender who didn’t want to give his full name or the name of his Eastside employer.

But he was frustrated by the possibility that many non-essential businesses were re-opening before the pandemic was over and that he and workers like him were facing heightened health risks simply to allow “people to just go out and get cocktails or go on their Tinder dates.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.