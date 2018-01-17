The Seattle-area jobless rate remains below the national average, but Washington state’s unemployment rate is above the U.S. average.

The unemployment rate ticked up slightly in Washington state last month and stayed flat in the Seattle area, the state Employment Security Department reported Wednesday.

The state’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 4.5 percent in December, up from a revised rate of 4.4 percent the month prior — which was a record low. The year-ago rate was 5.1 percent.

At the same time, the department reported the state added 6,100 jobs last month, even as the number of unemployed residents grew. The additional employment included about 4,100 new jobs in government.

In the Seattle metro area, the unemployment rate was 3.8 percent for the fourth straight month, after climbing from a post-recession low of 3.3 percent in the spring. A year ago at this time, it was 3.7 percent.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.1 percent again, the same as the month before and down from 4.6 percent a year prior.